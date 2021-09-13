Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,394 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of A traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.21. 23,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

