Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,220 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,220 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $125,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 229,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

