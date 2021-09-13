Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 55,210 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $100,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

