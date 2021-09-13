Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,047 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $114,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.16. 216,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

