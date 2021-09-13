Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 74.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $718.41. 371,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $711.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.22 and its 200 day moving average is $667.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

