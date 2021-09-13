Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $46.25. 27,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

