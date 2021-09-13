Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s stock price rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 468,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 369,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.