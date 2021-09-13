Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

