Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.80. 9,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

