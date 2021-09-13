Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.88 Per Share

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,024 ($13.38). 55,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 915.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 854.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMS shares. Libertas Partners lifted their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.