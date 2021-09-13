SmartKey (SKEY) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

