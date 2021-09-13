Smartshare Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,670.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Smartshare has a market cap of $676,842.57 and $15,670.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00124366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.