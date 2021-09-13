SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 13.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price rose 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 265,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,385,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

