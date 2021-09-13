Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0817 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $175.34 million and approximately $121.34 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

