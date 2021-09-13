Smoothy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $688,704.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $941,946.78 and $688,704.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

