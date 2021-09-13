SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.11. 240,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$37.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.