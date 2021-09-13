SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00013780 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,467.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

