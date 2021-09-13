So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

