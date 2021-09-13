So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 833,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.17.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
