So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 833,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

