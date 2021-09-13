SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,424. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $268.54 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average is $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.