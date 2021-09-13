Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

