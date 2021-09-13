Sologenic (SOLO) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $201.43 million and approximately $929,372.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,994,709 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

