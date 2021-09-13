Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.87 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

