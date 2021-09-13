Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Sonos worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

