Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

