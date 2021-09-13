South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.90. 22,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 23,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

