South State Corp Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South State Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

