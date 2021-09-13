South State Corp Buys 38,391 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. South State Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. 20,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

