South State Corp Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South State Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.18. 85,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

