South State Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

South State Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $23,406,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,591. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

