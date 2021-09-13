South State Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

South State Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 455.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

