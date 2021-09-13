South State Corp Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

South State Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.92. The company had a trading volume of 111,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,999. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

