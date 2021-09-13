South State Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.43. 14,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

