South State Corp Has $4.14 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

South State Corp cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.6% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,961. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.81. 21,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,109. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

