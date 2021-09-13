South State Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe stock traded down $11.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $647.00. 24,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

