South State Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

South State Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $335.40. 43,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.67 and a 200-day moving average of $313.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

