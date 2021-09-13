South State Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

South State Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.86. 250,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

