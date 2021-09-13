South State Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

South State Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock worth $3,252,419,710 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.72. 84,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

