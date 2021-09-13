South State Corp Purchases 1,043 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South State Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 45.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 97,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 464,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

