South State Corp Purchases 30,432 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

South State Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.