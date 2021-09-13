South State Corp Purchases 8,282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South State Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.33. 177,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

