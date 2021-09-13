South State Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

South State Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $91,015,000 after buying an additional 92,775 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $241.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

