South State Corp Sells 1,080 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

South State Corp cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,601. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

