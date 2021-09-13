South State Corp Sells 11,280 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. South State Corp owned approximately 0.09% of South State worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

SSB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

