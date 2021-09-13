South State Corp Sells 1,531 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

South State Corp lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,174. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.