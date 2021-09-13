South State Corp Sells 2,640 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South State Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.