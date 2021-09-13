South State Corp Sells 586 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South State Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.91. 22,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

