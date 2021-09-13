Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 243.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 240.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 33.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

