SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0651

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $726,087.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00173291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.26 or 1.00046859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.19 or 0.07186951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.97 or 0.00886334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

