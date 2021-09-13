SparksPay Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $38,620.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,531,703 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,621 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

